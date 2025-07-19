Jharkhand to get Asia’s largest super specialty hospital soon: Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari

RANCHI: Ranchi will soon be home to 'RIMS-2' (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences - 2), Asia’s largest state-of-the-art super specialty hospital. The upcoming 2,600-bed facility will offer multi-super specialty services under one roof, positioning Jharkhand as a leading destination for advanced healthcare and medical tourism in India.

Notably, Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari, along with Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Ajay Kumar Singh, recently visited Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Delhi and studied the medical, management and research capabilities there in detail. RIMS-2 will be developed on the lines of Amrita model.

Some of the key features of RIMS-2 will be a state-of-the-art integrated super specialty hospital with a capacity of 2600 beds, all super specialty services like cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics will be available. A state-of-the-art research center and telemedicine unit will also be arranged, along with complete treatment and teaching facilities to patients in a single campus.

According to Health Minister, “This is not just a hospital, but a transformative step to take the medical system of Jharkhand to the global stage. This project will be implemented at a rapid pace under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. We are bringing the dreams of the Chief Minister to the ground,” said the Health Minister.

The work that could not be done in the last 20 years is now being made a reality in Jharkhand, he said, further adding that, “In the coming time, RIMS-2 will become a new standard of healthcare for the entire country.”