Kashmir handicraft exports surge 243% in Q1 to Rs 309 crore, highest in four years

SRINAGAR: In a good news for Kashmir's famed handicraft sector, the hand-made products worth Rs 309.62 crore have been exported to different countries in the First Quarter of the current financial year.

The exports of Kashmir's handmade products has increased from Rs 126.90 Cr in the same quarter last year.

As per figures, exports of Kashmir's handmade products have recorded a huge jump of 243% and is the highest for Q1 in last four years.

A spokesperson from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir said the Department is targeting craft exports of over Rs.1500 crore during the current FY, provided global conflicts relent.

“Higher exports of craft products to overseas destinations secures the welfare of Kashmir's famed artisans and weavers,” he said.

Last year, handicraft products worth Rs 733.59 crore were exported, largely affected due to various global conflicts. While Kani, Sozni shawls and hand-knotted carpets continue to lead exports, the other products exported include crewel, papier mache, chain stitch and wood carving items.

The exporters have been urged to avail Export Subsidy Scheme notified by the Government, which provides incentive of 10% of the total volume of GI registered handloom/ handicraft export products to any country with maximum reimbursement up to Rs 5 crore in favour of eligible exporters registered with the Department.

Highlighting the Government’s strategy for welfare of artisan community, the spokesman said the Department has a well-established Design Studio in the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology at Bagh-e-Ali Mardan Khan and unique prototypes conceived by the School of Designs and Craft Development Institute.

The business stakeholders have been asked to access these designs and packaging models to add value to their products in high-end global markets.