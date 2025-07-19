Ladakh leaders to write to Kharge, Rahul over exclusion of core demands in PM letter

SRINAGAR: Ladakh leaders, including those from the Congress, have expressed disappointment over party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi mentioning only the demand for 6th Schedule status in their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while ignoring other key issues.

They have urged the Congress leadership to also push for full statehood and other longstanding demands of the people of the cold desert region with the Centre.

District Congress president Kargil Nasir Munshi said a four point agenda has been jointly agreed by all members and stakeholders of Kargil Democratic Alliance and Leh Apex Body (LAB), the amalgams of political, social, religious, trade and student bodies of Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh UT.

“Our demand is not confined only to the grant of 6th Schedule. Our four point agenda includes grant of statehood with legislature, 6th Schedule, separate Public Service Commission and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts,” he said.

Both LAB and KDA, he said, are strictly adhering to a four point agenda and it has been endorsed by people of Ladakh. “During meetings with MHA’s High Powered Committee (HPC), Ladakh leaders have been raising the 4 point agenda in the talks”.

Munshi said they would be writing to Kharge and Rahul that the 6th Schedule as mentioned by the two leaders in their letter to PM is not their only demand. “We will be writing them ours is a four-point agenda and they should write a revised letter to PM to include all the four demands of Ladakh people including statehood with legislature. I will be writing a letter to them as Kargil District Congress president and as KDA convenor,” he asserted.