Political opponents hatching conspiracy to blow me up with bomb, alleges Chirag Paswan at Bihar rally

PATNA: Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday alleged that his political opponents were hatching a conspiracy to blow him up ‘with a bomb’.

However, he claimed that such attempts of detractors would not desist him from his political objective.

“Sher ka beta hun. Isase darne wala nahi (I am a tiger’s cub. It will not scare me at all),” he said, while addressing 'Nav Sankalp Mahasabha' in Bihar’s Munger district.

Chirag said he was being intimidated on social media, revealing this a week after receiving a threat on his Instagram account.

The Union Minister said that the detractors made failed attempts to intimidate him.

“But they forget that I am a tiger’s cub, who does not know how to bend. It is impossible to scare me,” he told the gathering.

Without taking the name of his uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag said that many people were upset with his rise and LJP (RV)’s ‘Bihari First, Bihari First’ vision.

In a veiled attack on the Opposition RJD, Chirag said the party had pushed the state into poverty and backwardness during its time in power and was now trying to mislead people ahead of the assembly elections with false promises of jobs and employment opportunities.