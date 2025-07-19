Political opponents hatching conspiracy to blow me up with bomb, alleges Chirag Paswan at Bihar rally

PATNA: Union Minister and LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday alleged that his political opponents were hatching a conspiracy to blow him up ‘with a bomb’.
However, he claimed that such attempts of detractors would not desist him from his political objective.
“Sher ka beta hun. Isase darne wala nahi (I am a tiger’s cub. It will not scare me at all),” he said, while addressing 'Nav Sankalp Mahasabha' in Bihar’s Munger district.
Chirag said he was being intimidated on social media, revealing this a week after receiving a threat on his Instagram account.
The Union Minister said that the detractors made failed attempts to intimidate him.
“But they forget that I am a tiger’s cub, who does not know how to bend. It is impossible to scare me,” he told the gathering.
Without taking the name of his uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag said that many people were upset with his rise and LJP (RV)’s ‘Bihari First, Bihari First’ vision.
In a veiled attack on the Opposition RJD, Chirag said the party had pushed the state into poverty and backwardness during its time in power and was now trying to mislead people ahead of the assembly elections with false promises of jobs and employment opportunities.
Expressing concern over the rising crime and deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, Chirag said, “Such an environment has been created in the state that investors are scared to come here and do business. People have been scared that if they invest in Bihar, their lives could be in danger.”
He alleged that young girls were being raped and criminals were roaming freely, adding that certain forces were trying to push Bihar back into an atmosphere of fear.
He contended that until his 'Bihar First, Bihari First' vision is implemented, it will be difficult to curb crime.
He accused the police administration of having nexus with criminals and claimed that it was the reason outlaws had gone on a rampage and criminal incidents were taking place in Bihar without any restraint.
Talking to the media earlier in Patna, Chirag alleged that money was changing hands at the police stations and that was the reason administration kept quiet even after a spree of criminal incidents.
“It is absolutely wrong,” he said.
"When the Prime Minister is bringing gifts, his priorities are different. He is working with the vision of making Bihar a developed state. As far as law and order is concerned, everyone knows that it is a state government matter. In such a case, it is not fair to say that the Prime Minister is not concerned.
“Given the way criminal incidents have increased in recent times, the way a murder took place by entering Paras Hospital, it cannot be justified. The reality is that if even a single incident happens, the administration will have to take responsibility. The ADG cannot say that such incidents happen before the rainy season. Are you accusing the farmers of this? The state government will have to ensure that a sense of security is instilled in the people of Bihar,” he added.