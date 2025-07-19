Raj Thackeray's remarks about Patel community spark outrage in Gujarat; AAP, Patidars demand apology

AHMEDABAD: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's controversial remarks against Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai have sparked a political storm in Gujarat. Leaders from the Patidar community and the Aam Aadmi Party have lashed out, accusing Thackeray of inciting regional hatred and insulting national icons to revive his fading political relevance.

Raj Thackeray, in a meeting on July 18, alleged that certain Gujarati businessmen and leaders had once tried to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. In his speech, he mentioned names including Sardar Patel and Morarji Desai, which did not go down well in Gujarat.

Reacting strongly, Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiria slammed Thackeray’s statements as an “insult to Gujarat’s dignitaries” and accused him of fostering a divisive “Marathi mentality.”

He said, “Raj Thackeray is attempting to vilify national heroes just to stir up anti-Gujarati sentiments and breathe life into his politically defunct party.”

Kathiria added, Raj has no moral right to denigrate the legacy of Sardar Patel and Morarji Desai.

“This is not just an insult to Gujarat but to India as a whole,” Kathiria said, demanding a public apology. “Targeting Sardar Saheb and Morarji Desai is an attempt to reignite regional tension. We won’t tolerate such political stunts at the cost of national unity.”