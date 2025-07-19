Student found hanging in college hostel in Greater Noida; two university staffers held

NOIDA: A second-year student of a private university in Greater Noida hanged herself in her hostel room on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Sharma was a BDS student and hailed from Gurugram.

According to Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar, based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the student at Knowledge Park police station in Gautam Budh Nagar, they have arrested two staffers of Sharda University, where she studied, in connection with the death.

The woman's body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)