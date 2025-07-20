114-year-old Fauja Singh, world’s oldest marathoner cremated with state honours in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The 114-year-old Fauja Singh, the world’s oldest marathoner, was cremated today with state honours at his native village Beas, near Jalandhar.

The Punjab Government has decided to rename the school in his village after him, besides installing his statues at the village stadium and the Sports College in Jalandhar.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and leaders from across political parties attended his cremation, along with scores of rural residents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent words of praise for Singh.

Singh’s son, Harvinder Singh, lit the funeral pyre, and the Punjab Police gave a gun salute. The 114-year-old was allegedly hit by an SUV driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon on July 14 while crossing the Jalandhar–Pathankot highway.

Earlier, Singh’s body was kept in a glass casket at his residence in the village, with his photograph beside it, where people paid their tributes. Around noon, it was carried to the cremation ground located outside the village.

The family expressed pride in the achievements of their centenarian loved one, for whom they also received a condolence letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “That he (Fauja Singh) took up long-distance running at a very advanced age speaks volumes of not only his physical fitness, but more importantly, his mental strength and resilience,” read the letter.