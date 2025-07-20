49 died of alcohol abuse in six months in dry Mizoram

AIZAWL: At least 49 people have died of complications related to alcohol consumption between January and June this year in dry Mizoram, a senior official said on Sunday.

The government has been making massive efforts to curb the menace of drug, alcohol and other substance abuse, Excise and Narcotics department Commissioner Z Lalhmangaiha said.

"According to our records, 49 people, including five women, died because of complications related to alcohol consumption between January and June this year in the state," Lalhmangaiha said.

The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act prohibits the manufacture, consumption, sale and import of liquor in the state. However, a section of people either brew it locally or bring it from outside Mizoram illegally.

Lalhmangaiha said that inspections are being carried out at hotels and restaurants to find out if they are selling alcohol in violation of the law.

The commissioner said that department officials are regularly conducting night patrolling in Aizawl and other district headquarters to ensure peace in the society.