All-party meet: Opposition seeks debate on Bihar SIR, Pahalgam, Trump's claims; 'open to discussion,' says Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the BJP-led central government is "very much open to discussing important issues like Operation Sindoor in Parliament" amid pressing demand from the Opposition parties for a debate on US President Donald Trump’s controversial claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"The government will respond appropriately in Parliament," the minister told media after the meeting.

Stressing there should be "government-opposition coordination" for the smooth running of the Parliament, Rijiju said that the government is "open to discussing all issues in line with rules and traditions."

The all-party meeting convened by the Union government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament saw the Opposition raise a host of contentious issues — including voter roll revisions in Bihar, the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, and Trump's claims.

While the government sought the cooperation of opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House, the meeting quickly pivoted to pointed demands for accountability.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, told reporters that his party had asked for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Trump’s remarks, what he described as “lapses” that led to the Pahalgam attack, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. “It is incumbent on PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by the Congress,” Gogoi said.

The concerns were echoed by CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who also urged the PM Modi to address the Parliament on both the Pahalgam attack and Trump’s ceasefire claims, which he says merit urgent clarification.