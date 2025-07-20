At all-party meet before Monsoon Session, Opposition presses Centre on Bihar SIR, Trump’s ceasefire claims

An all-party meeting convened by the Union government on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament saw the Opposition raise a host of contentious issues — including voter roll revisions in Bihar, the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, and US President Donald Trump’s controversial claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

While the government sought the cooperation of opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House, the meeting quickly pivoted to pointed demands for accountability.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, told reporters that his party had asked for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Trump’s remarks, what he described as “lapses” that led to the Pahalgam attack, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. “It is incumbent on PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by the Congress,” Gogoi said.

The concerns were echoed by CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who also urged the PM Modi to address the Parliament on both the Pahalgam attack and Trump’s ceasefire claims, which he says merit urgent clarification.