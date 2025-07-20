At all-party meet before Monsoon Session, Opposition presses Centre on Bihar SIR, Trump’s ceasefire claims

An all-party meeting convened by the Union government on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament saw the Opposition raise a host of contentious issues — including voter roll revisions in Bihar, the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, and US President Donald Trump’s controversial claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
While the government sought the cooperation of opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the House, the meeting quickly pivoted to pointed demands for accountability.
Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, told reporters that his party had asked for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Trump’s remarks, what he described as “lapses” that led to the Pahalgam attack, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. “It is incumbent on PM Modi to give a statement in Parliament on key issues raised by the Congress,” Gogoi said.
The concerns were echoed by CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who also urged the PM Modi to address the Parliament on both the Pahalgam attack and Trump’s ceasefire claims, which he says merit urgent clarification.
Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh said he had raised what he called the “poll scam” linked to the SIR in Bihar, which opposition parties have alleged threatens citizens’ voting rights. Singh also flagged Trump’s assertion on negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Responding to questions on political strategy, Singh clarified that the INDIA bloc remains focused on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that AAP would contest the upcoming state elections independently.
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, meanwhile, claimed that India’s foreign policy had “failed”, stating that no major country had come out in support of New Delhi during Operation Sindoor.
“India's foreign policy has failed... No country supported it on Operation Sindoor,” Yadav said following the meeting.
Meanwhile, Sasmit Patra of the BJD, turned the focus to domestic law and order, citing incidents in Odisha, including the self-immolation of a college student and the case of a 15-year-old girl being set on fire.
“There is a complete collapse of law and order in Odisha. The BJP government there is helpless and has failed,” Patra said.
“The Centre can’t escape responsibility from the failing law and order in states. Parliament should debate it,” he added.
The meeting was chaired by Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal representing the government.
Leaders from several opposition parties, including Jairam Ramesh (Congress), Supriya Sule (NCP–Sharad Pawar), TR Baalu (DMK), and Ramdas Athawale (RPI–A), were in attendance.
Notably, Opposition leaders have said they would push to raise these issues prominently during the Monsoon session, including the failure to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam attack to justice, concerns over the SIR’s potential to suppress voter rights in Bihar, and the repeated, unverified claims by Trump in de-escalating past India–Pakistan tensions.
The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to sit from July 21 to August 21, 2025.