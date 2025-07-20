BJP leader’s son conned of Rs 45 lakh over eight years by fraudsters posing ED, CBI agents in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A ruling BJP leader’s trader son was conned by a bunch of fraudsters, who while posing as sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), allegedly extorted more than Rs 45 lakh from him over a period of eight long years.

While the alleged racket operating from Vidisha district of central Madhya Pradesh was busted by cops from southeastern MP’s Anuppur district police recently with the arrest of one of the accused, the victim 50-year-old Ashish Tamrakar, who is reportedly the son of a BJP leader Avdhesh Tamrakar in Kotma area of Anuppur district is yet to come out the long-drawn mental trauma.

“Despite being counselled thoroughly, he still believes that the tormentors will mentally harass him, demand more money and if the demands were not met, they would put him behind bars in some hawala business case,” a senior police officer from Anuppur district told the TNIE on Sunday.

Back in 2017, Ashish Tamrakar, who is into the business of electronic goods, got in touch with some men claiming to be working for an investment/stock broking firm (operating from Bhopal and Indore). They lured him with quick and high returns and made him invest around Rs 17 lakh. The money invested by him was possibly earned by him from futures trading.