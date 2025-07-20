Centre empowers states to set EV, accessibility quotas for ride aggregators

NEW DELHI: In a move to modernise urban mobility, strengthen the gig economy and promote inclusion, the Centre has overhauled the Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines, authorising states to set annual targets for electric vehicle (EV) adoption in app-based transport fleets.

The revised guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), aim to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport and ensure greater inclusion of persons with disabilities.

While the Centre has stopped short of mandating a national EV quota, the new rules require a steady year-on-year increase in the share of EVs in aggregator fleets. State governments are now empowered to set and enforce these targets based on the needs of each state.

The framework also mandates that a portion of aggregator fleets be made accessible to persons with disabilities (Divyangjan). The states can now fix specific quotas for both Divyangjan-friendly vehicles and their representation in the driver workforce.

“In addition to customer- and driver-friendly reforms, the guidelines promote sustainability and inclusion. States will decide annually the number of EVs to be added. Similarly, they will determine how many Divyangjan-friendly vehicle aggregators must operate,” a ministry official told the TNIE.

The updated rules also close several regulatory gaps from the previous version. Aggregators will now apply for a single licence covering all vehicle types—cars, bikes, and autos—across the entire state, streamlining the compliance process.