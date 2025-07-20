Chhattisgarh government enacts Jan Vishwas Bill, amends 163 provisions across eight Acts

RAIPUR: In a resolute move, the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh passed ‘Jan Vishwas Bill’ in the Assembly marking a significant step towards ease of living and doing business in the State.

With a focus to lessen non-essential legal burdens and encouraging voluntary compliance, Chhattisgarh becomes only the second State in the country to pass the Bill that replaces criminal penalties with fines for minor violations.

The new Act will aim to decriminalise minor technical violations by citizens and business owners -- many of which stemmed from outdated British-era laws.

Touted as a historic reform, the bill intended towards securing trust-based governance prioritising transparency with accountability between the government and its citizens and trade.

“In a paradigm shift, the State in one attempt, has eased the burden of the judicial system by cutting down on avoidable litigation, while sparing citizens from facing criminal proceedings for minor lapses. As many as 163 provisions across eight Acts were amended and decriminalised as part of doing away with the colonial legacy. It will also check corruption and needless harassment”, a government spokesperson told this newspaper.