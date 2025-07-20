Chhattisgarh government enacts Jan Vishwas Bill, amends 163 provisions across eight Acts

RAIPUR: In a resolute move, the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh passed ‘Jan Vishwas Bill’ in the Assembly marking a significant step towards ease of living and doing business in the State.
With a focus to lessen non-essential legal burdens and encouraging voluntary compliance, Chhattisgarh becomes only the second State in the country to pass the Bill that replaces criminal penalties with fines for minor violations.
The new Act will aim to decriminalise minor technical violations by citizens and business owners -- many of which stemmed from outdated British-era laws.
Touted as a historic reform, the bill intended towards securing trust-based governance prioritising transparency with accountability between the government and its citizens and trade.
“In a paradigm shift, the State in one attempt, has eased the burden of the judicial system by cutting down on avoidable litigation, while sparing citizens from facing criminal proceedings for minor lapses. As many as 163 provisions across eight Acts were amended and decriminalised as part of doing away with the colonial legacy. It will also check corruption and needless harassment”, a government spokesperson told this newspaper.
Some of the Acts to be amended through the bill include Urban Administration Department laws, Nagar Tatha Gram Nivesh Act, Society Registration Act, Chhattisgarh Industrial Relations Act, Chhattisgarh Excise Act, and the Chhattisgarh Cooperative Society Act.
“On the lines of the Indian Judicial Code brought under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh has now become the second state after Madhya Pradesh to pass the Jan Vishwas Bill. It’s an important step towards achieving the goals based on the ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat’ theme,” said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh chief minister.
The government asserted that the focus is to make employment and business easier in the state as well as to protect traders and common citizens from judicial litigation in non-criminal category cases.
The initiative will create a smooth business and responsible environment as the new enactment will be helpful in replacing the fear of criminal litigation with fines for minor violations, while the strict penalties for grave violations will still be retained.
The State government ahead of the passing of the bill, had secured crucial feedback from legal experts, representatives of industrial groups, business houses, officials and other stakeholders.