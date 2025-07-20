China begins mega dam construction in Tibet amid concerns in India

Khandu described the project as a ticking ‘water bomb’ and an existential threat to the people of his state and their livelihoods. He said the dam was a matter of grave concern as China is not a signatory to the international water treaty and the country cannot be trusted.

“No one knows what China might do. It could even use this as a sort of water bomb… In case, the dam is built and they release water out suddenly, our entire Siang belt would be destroyed,” Khandu had stated.

In the light of this threat, he said the Arunachal government, in consultations with the Centre, had conceived the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project as a defence mechanism as well as for water security.

While Khandu is also apprehensive about China’s possible attempts to dry up Siang and Brahmaputra rivers, the Assam chief minister took it lightly.

He said China contributes only 30-35% of Brahmaputra’s total flow, mostly through glacial melt and limited Tibetan rainfall.

“The remaining 65-70% is generated within India, thanks to torrential monsoon rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya; major tributaries like Subansiri, Lohit, Kameng, Manas, Dhansiri, Jia-Bharali, Kopili; and additional inflows from the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia Hills via rivers such as Krishnai, Digaru, and Kulsi,” Sarma had posted on X on June 2.

“The Brahmaputra is not a river India depends on upstream -- it is a rain-fed Indian river system, strengthened after entering Indian territory,” he had further stated.