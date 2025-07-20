Delhi-bound Air India Express flight cancelled due to technical snag, chaos at Ranchi airport

RANCHI: A Delhi-bound Air India flight was cancelled on Sunday due to a technical snag, causing a chaotic situation at the airport here, officials said.

Passengers were seen arguing with the airline's staff about rescheduling.

"The AIX (Air India Express) 1200 from Ranchi to Delhi has been cancelled due to a technical issue. While checking the aircraft before takeoff, the technical snag was detected," Airport director RR Maurya told PTI.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 6 pm.

Maurya said some passengers were accommodated on other flights, while several others had their tickets cancelled. A few passengers were rescheduled for Monday, he said.

A 39-year-old passenger, Faiz Anwar, told PTI, "We boarded the flight around 5. 20 pm and waited till 7 pm when all of a sudden we were asked to deboard without providing any reason. I have to attend an important meeting in Delhi tomorrow, but they are not ready to reschedule my flight."