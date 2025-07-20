Five booked in Uttarakhand for alleged role in religious conversion racket linked to Chhangur Baba gang

DEHRADUN: Dehradun Police have booked five individuals, allegedly linked to the 'Chhangur Baba gang', for attempting religious conversions among youth.

The action, initiated at Ranipokhri police station, stems from a complaint by a local businessman whose daughter was reportedly targeted by the group, which allegedly operated a conversion racket through Instagram.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh confirmed the development, stating, "The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had contacted Doon police regarding this matter, and subsequently took Abdul Rahman and a young woman named Mariam from Doiwala into custody for questioning."

Based on the information provided by the UP ATS, Dehradun Police swiftly formed its own team and launched a thorough investigation into the alleged racket.

During the course of their probe, several suspicious Instagram IDs linked to the operation were put under close surveillance.

Police sources revealed that Abdul Rahman, a key figure, originally from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was born a Hindu but converted to Islam after coming into contact with Jalaluddin alias 'Chhangur Baba's' gang approximately 12 years ago. He had moved to the Selakui area about a decade and a half ago in search of work and currently works as a taxi driver in Shankarpur, Sahaspur.