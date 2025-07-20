Former Minister Meenakshi Lekhi suffers back injury on Kailash Yatra; airlift to Delhi delayed by weather

DEHRADUN: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi sustained a serious back injury after falling from a horse in Darchen, Tibet, during the second batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. She has since been brought back to Gunji, in Uttarakhand, with evacuation to Delhi delayed due to inclement weather.

Lekhi, who was part of the second group of Indian pilgrims, fell while on horseback during the journey in Tibet, making it impossible for her to continue. She was swiftly rescued by personnel of the 7th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Lipulekh Pass and subsequently brought to the ITBP camp in Gunji.

“She is currently under medical supervision at the Gunji camp. According to ITBP doctors, she is stable and fit for air travel, and is expected to be flown directly to Delhi on Monday, weather permitting,” said an administrative official.

While initial plans involved airlifting Lekhi to Dehradun from Nabhidhang, she has reportedly expressed a preference to return directly to Delhi. The Pithoragarh district administration has completed preparations for the same.

However, poor visibility and incessant rain in Gunji and surrounding areas have hampered helicopter operations. “The helicopter could not take off due to unfavourable weather conditions, and there is no immediate sign of improvement,” said an official on Sunday.

Lekhi is said to be disappointed at being unable to complete the pilgrimage, which she had undertaken with great enthusiasm.

This year, 750 Indian pilgrims were selected for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, 500 via Nathula Pass in Sikkim, and 250 via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand. Lekhi’s group included 48 pilgrims, comprising 34 men and 14 women.

The first batch of pilgrims has returned, while the third batch is currently in Tibet. The fourth and fifth batches are scheduled to arrive at the Dharchula base camp on August 5 and 9, respectively.