India on precipice of amazing, undeniable global soft power: Comedian Vir Das

NEW YORK: India is on the precipice of an "amazing, undeniable" global soft power whose "guardians" in equal measure are both those living in the homeland as well as the Indian diaspora, Emmy-Award winning comedian and actor Vir Das has said.

"I think something that the diaspora does really well is protect culture," Das said here during a special interaction hosted at Asia Society.

Das, who won the 2023 International Emmy for Best Comedy for his comedy special Landing, said amid applause and laughter from the audience at the event that what he finds "lovely" about the Indian diaspora is that while they have an American accent and American values, but "at your shaadi, you (dance) to Mehendi laga ke rakhna".

The Asia Society event on Thursday was presented in collaboration with global media platform, community and agency South Asian Trailblazers and was held on the eve of the premiere of Das's latest comedy special Vir Das: Fool Volume.

"India is on the precipice of an amazing, undeniable global soft power, and it only translates when the bridge happens from me to you. So we are both ends carrying that soft power," Das said, a message for the Indian diaspora settled across the world.

"We are both guardians of India's soft power at an equal level."

Citing the example of Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in 2023, Das said, "When Diljit performs at Coachella, that is an amazing, undeniable thing. The diaspora has to show up to pack Coachella. When he shows up in India, we'll pack it for him. But when he comes to Coachella, show up, for modern Indian culture".

