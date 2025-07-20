INTERVIEW |'Opposition reduced itself to opposing everything for political reasons'

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; and Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, criticised the Opposition for creating confusion over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a free-wheeling interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur, he accused them of misleading the public out of fear of losing ineligible votes.

Excerpts

Opposition parties are united against the SIR exercise being carried out in poll-bound Bihar, accusing your government of using it to drop voters from other parties. What do you have to say?

These are totally untrue and baseless allegations made by the Opposition out of fear and frustration over losing the support of undeserving voters. The SIR, which is now being carried out successfully in Bihar, is not intended to remove people from voting lists but to ensure that voting rights are upheld for genuine voters. The Opposition currently has no agenda other than opposing initiatives that are in the larger interest of the nation or individual states.

Will the removal of voter names under SIR hurt the NDA’s poll chances in Bihar?

Absolutely not. It is not designed to prevent anyone from exercising their voting rights but to ensure that only genuine voters participate. The people of Bihar are highly aware and understand the benefits of such an exercise, and they will not be misled by the Opposition. The NDA will not face any negative electoral consequences; in fact, it is the Opposition—which has been exploiting the inclusion of ineligible voters without proper documentation—that is alarmed by SIR.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused your government of “snatching and stealing” votes through SIR. What is your response?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is known for making baseless allegations simply to distract the public. In fact, he was the one who previously advocated for electoral roll revisions after his party’s defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi’s intention is only to create confusion among the public about every initiative. But the people of Bihar are wise and understand his motives well.

How is the Modi-led NDA gearing up to counter the Opposition in the Monsoon Session starting Monday?

The NDA is fully prepared. Since the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for ‘Sabka Saath’, ‘Sabka Vikas’ and through ‘Sabka Prayas’, there is no issue on which the government is not in the right. The Opposition, which has reduced itself to opposing everything purely for political reasons, will gain nothing by creating an uproar. Rather, we urge them to offer constructive support to the government.

Do you think women voters in Bihar are leaning towards the NDA this time?

Yes, not only women voters but every voter who has witnessed the development and positive changes under NDA rule in Bihar will vote for the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents trust for them. The “Modi Guarantee”, under the state leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar—who, along with BJP and other allied parties, has made visible changes in Bihar—is widely trusted. Bihar has become a model of women-led development.

Will there be a discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament?

What our leaders have said stands true. The government has been transparent about Operation Sindoor’s success. The Opposition is simply trying to manufacture an issue where none exists.

Did US President Trump actually mediate between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, as the Opposition claims?

I’m not able to officially comment on such matters. The Opposition’s stance is mere political posturing without any basis. They should stop creating unnecessary uproar and focus on being constructive rather than just opposing for opposition’s sake.

Since you oversee the Department of Atomic Energy, how is India tackling emerging challenges in the sector?

India is on track to meet the target of generating 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047, and we are taking all necessary steps toward this goal. In addition to progressing in the civil nuclear energy sector, we are considering converting ten decommissioned thermal power plant sites into nuclear power sites for civilian use, aligning with India’s ambition to reach 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.

Are private sector players being actively supported in the nuclear energy sector?

Yes, significant changes are planned through updated regulations and legislation. The government, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to amend key laws like the Atomic Energy Act and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act to encourage private sector participation. Organizations such as NPCIL, BHAVINI, and ASHVINI are actively planning new nuclear plants. Indian scientists are developing Bharat Small Modular Reactors (50–300 MW) for retired thermal plants. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India strives for self-reliance and global leadership in nuclear energy, aiming to become a developed nation by 2047 with strong private sector growth opportunities.

How is India advancing its space program, and what is the status of key missions like Chandrayaan?

India has become a global space leader with cost-effective, precise missions. Chandrayaan-3’s historic South Pole landing and astronaut Shukla’s record experiments highlight this progress. Chandrayaan-4 is slated for 2027, reinforcing India’s position in space exploration and scientific innovation.

When will India be able to launch its first human space mission, Gaganyaan?

Gaganyaan is now in its final phase, and we are optimistic about launching the crewed mission in 2027. We consider it a historic mission that goes beyond scientific accomplishment—it symbolises our emergence as a global space power built on indigenous technology and fiscal prudence under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How committed is India to promoting research, innovation, and science for the future?

Since PM Narendra Modi took office, India has significantly boosted funding for R&D, allocating over Rs 20,000 crore for private sector innovation. This has transformed India into a global leader in science, technology, and startups. The government’s focus on fostering a strong ecosystem has driven scientific progress, improving everyday life and showcasing successes like Operation Sindoor.