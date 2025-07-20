Jharkhand HC delivers split verdict on death sentence given to two Maoists in murder of six policemen

RANCHI: A division bench of the Jharkhand High Court delivered a split verdict while hearing appeals against the death sentence given to two Maoists for the 2013 attack on a police team, in which six personnel, including Pakur SP Amarjit Balihar, were killed.

Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay was in favour of acquitting the convicts, while Justice Sanjay Prasad upheld the death sentence.

The HC was hearing a criminal appeal filed by Pravir Murmu alias 'Pravir Da' and Santan Baskey alias 'Tala Da'.

The trial in the case was conducted at the Dumka sessions court, which gave a death sentence to the convicts on September 26, 2018.

Thereafter, the convicts filed their respective appeals before the HC.

The division bench of the HC delivered a 197-page judgement on July 17.

The police team, led by SP Balihar, was attacked by Maoists on July 2, 2013.

The Maoists opened fire on two police vehicles, claiming the lives of six personnel -- Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Manoj Hembram, Chandan Kumar Thapa, Ashok Kumar Srivastava, Santosh Kumar Mandal and Balihar.