Meat pieces found on kanwar yatra route in Firozabad, situation under control: Police

FIROZABAD: Panic briefly gripped parts of Firozabad on Sunday evening after pieces of meat were allegedly found on the kanwar yatra route near the Kotla crossing here, officials said.

According to police, the meat pieces were allegedly thrown from the flyover above the yatra route. However, swift action by the local police and administration helped prevent any untoward incident, they said.

"Some miscreants threw meat remains from the Kotla crossing flyover onto the road below.

Understanding the sensitivity of the matter, the police team on the spot immediately got the area cleaned," said Sanjul Pandey, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Uttar police station.

He added that to maintain calm, police personnel showered flowers on the passing kanwariyas.

"No kanwariya was harmed or disturbed by the incident.The situation remains completely peaceful, and the Yatra continues smoothly," he said.

Security has been tightened in the area, and an investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident, police added.