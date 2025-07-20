'Miscreants infiltrating kanwar groups to defame them,' alleges UP CM as video of attack on CRPF jawan goes viral

MEERUT: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said some people are trying to defame the kanwar yatra on social media and urged every 'kanwar sangh' to expose the malcontents.

"We have to keep in mind that where there is enthusiasm and excitement, where there is faith and devotion, some elements are constantly trying to disturb that enthusiasm and to defame this devotion and faith," Adityanath said at an event here.

Social media is replete with videos showing apparent kanwar yatris, wearing the saffron associated with them, creating ruckus on roads, ransacking hotels, damaging vehicles, and beating civilians.

Adityanath claimed these are "miscreants" who infiltrate kanwar groups and bring them bad names.

"Unmask them, keep them away from you at all costs. Do not allow them to enter your circle. Immediately inform the administration about this," he said.

Adityanath said there is administration to take legal action if any such "miscreant" desecrates the kanwar, and urged people not to take into their hands.

"During the entire period, many troublemakers have resorted to defame this holy pilgrimage. We have CCTV footage of all of them. We are going to paste their posters after this (kanwar yatra) is over. We are going to take very strict action against them," he said.