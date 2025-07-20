Overcrowded Punjab jails house 38,000 inmates amid NDPS arrests, rehab push begins

CHANDIGARH: Punjab jails are currently housing a record 38,000 prisoners approximately, the highest in the state’s history. Of these, 44 per cent are undertrials booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, many of them confirmed addicts.

To deal with the problem of drug addiction among inmates, as many experience withdrawal symptoms after being incarcerated, the state government has decided to set up drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centres in ten central jails across the state.

There are 26 prisons across the state which includes 10 central jails, 7 district jails, 5 sub-jails, 2 women’s jails, 1 borstal, and 1 open jail. The prison capacity is 26,556 it can adjust 24,083 men and 2,473 women, while the present occupancy is 38,000.

As of March this year the state government started the `Yudh Nashean De Virudh’ campaign till yesterday in last 140 days the state police has arrested 22,626 alleged accused under NDSP Act.

Thus jails of the state which were generally little over crowded as the figure use to be approximately around 31,000 has now touched an all time high of about 38,000 as 17 per cent of inmates are convicts and 83 per cent are under trials.

After arresting these alleged accused under NDPA Act they are sent to different jails of the state and are facing court cases till they are granted bail, as most of them were arrested for possessing small quantity, said sources.