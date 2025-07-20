Punjab Police arrests three BKI terror module members linked to grenade attacks in Patiala, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Manu Agwan, arresting three members linked to grenade attacks on police posts in Badshahpur in Patiala and Ajimgarh in Haryana.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday that the operation was jointly conducted by Counter Intelligence (CI) Patiala and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Deepu, a resident of Badshahpur in Patiala, Harpreet Singh alias Jagga, a resident of Harchandpura in Patiala, Harmanpreet Singh alias Preet, a resident of Gurdialpura in Patiala.

The development came after grenade attacks were reported at Police Post Badshahpur in Patiala on April 1 this year and Police Post Ajimgarh in Haryana on April 6. Following the incidents, operatives of BKI, Happy Passia, Manu Agwan, and Gopi Nawasherian, had used social media to claim the responsibility for these terror acts.

"By successfully busting this module, Punjab Police has solved both incidents of grenade attacks on police establishments in the state," said Yadav, while adding that both the handlers were working on the directions of terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda.

Yadav said that the module had received logistical and financial support.