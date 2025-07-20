Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J-K's Kishtwar

JAMMU: An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a forest in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The brief gunfight occurred when the police, assisted by the Indian Army, launched a cordon and search operation in the Khankoo forest located between Dachhan and Nagseni, following information about suspected movement of terrorists, the officials said.

They further noted that the hiding terrorists opened fire upon spotting the search parties, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire continued for some time, but there have been no reports of any casualties, the officials said, adding that reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

Search operations are underway to track down and neutralise the terrorists.