Three pose as CBI officers to loot jewelery, cash worth lakhs from Delhi businessman

NEW DELHI: In a heist inspired by a Bollywood thriller, a woman, a shopkeeper, and an unemployed man posed as CBI officers and raided a businessman's house in north Delhi, making off with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

The three were held after a week-long operation that took Delhi Police teams to Haridwar and Mussoorie, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman is a distant relative of the victim and was aware of the cash and jewellery kept at his Wazirabad house.

She roped in Keshav Prasad, 28, who runs a food supplement store in Haridwar, and Vivek Singh, 20, an unemployed student from Delhi's Johripur area, to hatch the plan.

"On the evening of July 10, the trio knocked on the door of the complainant's house. Dressed in white shirts and black trousers with masks covering their faces, they introduced themselves as CBI officials from the Okhla branch," said the DCP.

They claimed to be acting on an FIR and said that they had a warrant to search the house.

When the family asked to see the document, they trio rebuked them and demanded cooperation.