TMC to sharpen Bengali pride pitch, hit out at BJP over migrant harassment at Martyrs Day

KOLKATA: With an eye on assembly polls next year, the TMC is gearing up to turn its annual Martyrs' Day rally into a powerful platform to sharpen its Bengali pride narrative and hit out at the BJP over the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in saffron-ruled states.

Set against the backdrop of rising tensions over the linguistic profiling and treatment of Bengali migrant workers in BJP-governed states such as Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, the July 21 rally in Kolkata's Esplanade is expected to see Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issue a clarion call to her party workers, reiterating her message that "Bengalis are not second-class citizens in their own country".

"Time and again, poor Bengali-speaking workers are being picked up, harassed, and branded as illegal infiltrators. The BJP is criminalising poverty and weaponising identity to harass the marginalised," a senior TMC leader told PTI.

In recent weeks, a political storm has been brewing in Bengal, with Banerjee alleging that Bengali-speaking migrants are being detained, targeted, and subjected to linguistic profiling in the name of national security.

"Being born a Bengali has become a crime in BJP states. They think every Bengali is from Bangladesh. We won't tolerate this insult," Banerjee thundered at a recent public meeting.

The TMC has accused the BJP of resorting to "linguistic othering" and has sought to reignite the emotional chord of regional identity that helped it counter the BJP's Hindutva wave during the 2021 assembly polls.

"Dignity, identity, and survival are at stake. BJP is out to erase Bengali self-respect under the garb of nationalism. Our fight is not just electoral-it's existential," said a TMC MP.