200-feet-high tricolour expected to be hoisted at Mahavir-Sadqi border point in Punjab on Aug 15

CHANDIGARH: On August 15, about two months after ‘Operation Sindoor’, the tricolour is expected to be hoisted at the Mahavir-Sadqi border in Fazilka district of Punjab, as a 200-feet-high flag post has been erected at this border point. This will be the third post in the state along the Indo-Pak intentional border where the national flag will be waving higher than Pakistan’s Parcham-e-Sitara-o-Hilal (flag of the star and crescent).

Sources said that there are three border points between India and Pakistan in Punjab: the first is the world famous Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar district, where the country’s highest tricolour at 418 feet is hoisted, and the second is Hussainiwala border in the Ferozpur district where the tricolour is hoisted at 165 feet a few years back.

Now, two months after ‘Operation Sindoor', the tricolour will be hoisted at 200-feet-high at Mahavir-Sadqi border in Fazilka district, outdoing the flag of neighboring country.

A 60-metre-high (approximately 200 feet) flag post has been prepared from galvanised iron with a power coating at the border point on a high cement concrete pedestal as a heavy crane erected the flag post on Sunday.

Once completed, a 40x60 feet tricolor will be hoisted and the another 32 x48 feet flag; the flag is made of fibre cloth, said sources.