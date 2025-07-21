After two-decade wait, 400-year-old twin forts in Palamau set for facelift

RANCHI: The long-pending restoration of the historic twin forts located inside the Palamu Tiger Reserve has finally received a government go-ahead, ending an over two-decade wait marked by bureaucratic delays and forest clearance issues.

According to PTR Deputy Director, Prajesh Kant Jena, a detailed project report for the conservation of the over 400-year-old forts, built by the Chero dynasty, has been prepared and is awaiting final inspection by agencies under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Inside in deep forests on the banks of the Auranga River around 30 km from Medininagar, the two forts — Purana Quila and Naya Quila — were built at the beginning of the Mughal period by the kings of Chero dynasty. “All the hurdles, which were coming in the way of its restoration, have been cleared and the stakeholders have already given a go-ahead to the project,” said Jena. Now, they have to find out a proper party or agency which can do justice to this cultural heritage, he added.