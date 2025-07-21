Air India flight veers off Mumbai runway amid heavy rain, no injuries reported

MUMBAI: An Air India aircraft operating a flight from Kochi to Mumbai veered off the runway at Mumbai Airport amid heavy rain on Monday.
The plane was later grounded for checks at the Mumbai airport, and minor damage was reported to the airport’s primary runway—09/27—resulting in the activation of the second runway to ensure uninterrupted flight operations.
An Air India spokesperson issued a statement saying that flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, encountered heavy rain during landing, which resulted in a runway excursion after touchdown.
“The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked.
The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson added.
The Air India plane skidded off the runway onto an unpaved area for a brief period but was quickly brought back to the paved surface by the pilots.
The airport, in a statement, said that an incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, at 09:27 hours on 21 July 2025.
Minor damage has been reported to the airport’s primary runway—09/27. To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway—14/32—has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains the highest priority.
Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, and only one can operate at a time, making it one of the world’s busiest single-runway operation airports. According to flight tracking data, the aircraft departed from Kochi at 7:43 am and landed at Mumbai airport at 9:27 am.
The aircraft involved—VT-TYA—is a four-year-old A320neo, which previously operated in the Vistara fleet before the airline’s merger with Air India.
Heavy overnight rainfall lashed Mumbai, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and slowing vehicular movement across the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next 24 hours in parts of Mumbai and its suburbs.
IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have also issued travel advisories for passengers traveling from Mumbai as heavy rains have affected flight operations in the financial capital.
After a brief dry spell earlier this month, the city witnessed intense showers overnight. While rain intensity reduced in the island city by early morning, the eastern and western suburbs continued to receive heavy rainfall.
Between Sunday and Monday morning, the island region recorded 23.45 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 36.42 mm and the western suburbs 50.02 mm, according to the municipal corporation.