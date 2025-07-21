Air India flight veers off Mumbai runway amid heavy rain, no injuries reported

MUMBAI: An Air India aircraft operating a flight from Kochi to Mumbai veered off the runway at Mumbai Airport amid heavy rain on Monday.

The plane was later grounded for checks at the Mumbai airport, and minor damage was reported to the airport’s primary runway—09/27—resulting in the activation of the second runway to ensure uninterrupted flight operations.

An Air India spokesperson issued a statement saying that flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, encountered heavy rain during landing, which resulted in a runway excursion after touchdown.

“The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked.

The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority,” the spokesperson added.