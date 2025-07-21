Artificial rain may fill Jaipur’s Ramgarh dam after two decades, American firm to use drones and AI

JAIPUR: After waiting for more than two decades for surface water, Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam may soon witness a rare and high-tech spectacle -- artificial rain through cloud seeding.

The experiment is expected to take place in August, with preparations already underway. The Agriculture Department has partnered with an American company to carry out this ambitious plan.

Senior scientists from the U.S.-based firm have arrived in Jaipur and are finalising the groundwork. Notably, this may be the first time in India that artificial rain will be created using drones and AI technology.

According to sources, specially designed drones -- ordered from Taiwan -- will fly thousands of feet above the ground and release sodium chloride into moisture-laden clouds, triggering rainfall.

Previously, cloud seeding in India has been carried out using aircraft. A high-level meeting was recently held under the Jaipur District Administration, where officials from the Water Resources Department, Meteorological Department, and Pollution Control Board met with representatives of the American firm.

However, the project is still awaiting approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in New Delhi. Once clearance is granted, final preparations will be taken up in full swing.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena held discussions with the American company in June to push forward this experimental initiative.