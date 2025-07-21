Bengali idol makers in Indore face Bajrang Dal’s wrath over controversial Ganesha idols

BHOPAL: Bengali idol makers living in Indore had to face the wrath of Bajrang Dal men, over making of modern style and controversial idols of Lord Ganesha for the upcoming Ganesha Puja festival.

At least three Bengali idol makers, identified as Chandra Nath Pal, Raju Pal and Ratan Lal Pal, had to face the anger of Bajrang Dal men led by Praveen Darekar and Lucky Raghuvanshi in Khajrana area on Sunday evening.

Angered over the Bengali idol makers creating idols showing the Hindu god of knowledge, wisdom and new beginnings holding holding female idols(looking like models), the Hindu right-winger men blackened the faces of three idol makers and then took them to Indore’s Khajrana police station.

In a video pertaining to the incident, three Bengali idol makers can be seen standing with the Bajrang Dal men in the police station premises. In the 1.51 minutes video, faces of the three idol makers can be seen blackened.

The idol makers can be seen telling the Hindu outfit’s men that the concerned Lord Ganesha idols were being made as per pictures given by the customers (some Ganesha Puja organisers) of Indore only.