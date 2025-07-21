Bihar EOU busts international cyber fraud gang, kingpin held

PATNA: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Monday busted a cyber fraud gang with alleged foreign links. Kingpin Harshit Kumar and five others from Supaul and Vaishali districts were arrested, and multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, and electronic devices used in the scam were seized.

The operation led by a DSP rank officer began on Saturday morning and concluded late on Sunday. ADG, EOU, Naiyyar Hasnain Khan said that the gang led by Harshit was in touch with fraudsters operating from several countries, including Vietnam, China, Germany and Cambodia and duped people.

The 21-year-old gang’s leader had set up altogether eight mobile phone set boxes purportedly procured from China and Vietnam in his house located at Gauspur in Supaul district. He has set up a parallel telephone exchange with the help of these set boxes. “The VOIP calls were easily converted into local calls by fraudsters to contact gullible people in Indian states,” ADG, EOU, said.

The cyber scam centres located in countries such as Thailand and Cambodia converted VOIP calls into local calls to contact the victims in India through various social media platforms. Preliminary investigation revealed that more than 10,000 fraud calls were made per day with the help of these set boxes.

The parallel telephone exchange has duped country’s telecommunication ministry of huge exchequer. “We are trying to estimate the loss of revenue to the Government of India by a fake telephone exchange,” ADG, EOU, said.