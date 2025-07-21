CBI nabs accused in Rs 12.63 crore bank fraud case after absconding for seven years

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough in a case linked to a high-value bank fraud case involving over Rs 12.63 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested proclaimed offender Nasreen Taj, who had been on the run for nearly seven years, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the arrest was made after sustained efforts made by CBI investigators, who combined advanced technological tools with traditional investigation techniques to locate the accused.

They said that the case was originally registered on April 15, 2009, against nine accused, including Asadullah Khan, the then Branch Manager of Syndicate Bank, Mandya Branch, and his wife Nasreen Taj. The accused had allegedly conspired to cheat the Syndicate Bank through fraudulent loans and misuse of funds.

A senior CBI official said, “Nasreen Taj was arrested from Bengaluru on July 19, 2025, where she had been living under a fake identity as ‘Ms. Salma’.”