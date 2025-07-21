Centre praises Meghalaya model for self-reliant India

GUWAHATI: The Centre has heaped praise on Meghalaya for its sterling performance in some key areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the state’s transformative journey, calling it a “blueprint for a resilient and self-reliant India.”

Responding to an article written by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighting Meghalaya’s progress, Modi noted the key drivers of the state’s transformation – from community-led tourism and youth empowerment to women-led self-help groups (SHGs).

“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman highlights Meghalaya’s remarkable transformation driven by tourism, youth empowerment, women-led SHGs, initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Vibrant Village Programme and more.

“With strong government support and vibrant community spirit, the state stands as a blueprint for a resilient and self-reliant India,” the PM wrote.

Sitharaman was in Meghalaya from July 10 to 13 during which she visited various places including the famous living root bridges.