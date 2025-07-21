Centre praises Meghalaya model for self-reliant India

GUWAHATI: The Centre has heaped praise on Meghalaya for its sterling performance in some key areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the state’s transformative journey, calling it a “blueprint for a resilient and self-reliant India.”
Responding to an article written by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighting Meghalaya’s progress, Modi noted the key drivers of the state’s transformation – from community-led tourism and youth empowerment to women-led self-help groups (SHGs).
“Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman highlights Meghalaya’s remarkable transformation driven by tourism, youth empowerment, women-led SHGs, initiatives like the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Vibrant Village Programme and more.
“With strong government support and vibrant community spirit, the state stands as a blueprint for a resilient and self-reliant India,” the PM wrote.
Sitharaman was in Meghalaya from July 10 to 13 during which she visited various places including the famous living root bridges.
Reflecting on her experience, she wrote, “Throughout this journey, I was moved by the determination, optimism, and harmony with nature that define the people of Meghalaya. With government support and community spirit aligned, Meghalaya today offers a blueprint for a vibrant, confident, and self-reliant India.”
The Meghalaya government said the acknowledgement by the country’s top leadership came as a significant encouragement for the state, further reinforcing the state’s model of inclusive and sustainable development.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma thanked the PM for his steadfast support to Meghalaya.
“Your inclusive approach and tireless dedication to building a #ViksitBharat shine through in the progress and success of every state. We remain deeply grateful for your guidance and commitment to nation-building,” Sangma posted on X.