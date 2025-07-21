CM Yogi warns against defaming Kanwariyas, Kanwar Yatra

LUCKNOW: Cautioning against ‘defaming’ Kanwariyas or Kanwar Yatra, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said his government would act strictly by naming and shaming them publicly those who would be caught creating ruckus during the Yatra.

Speaking at an event near Dulhera Chowki in Meerut on Sunday, the UP CM also urged the devotees to practise restraint and desist from taking the law into their hands. However, the CM showered flowers on kanwariyas during his Meerut visit while returning from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the CM’s assertion came a day after seven kanwariyas were booked for assaulting a CRPF personnel in Mirzapur. On Sunday, three of the Kanwariyas were held by the district police.

However, smelling a rat in the entire controversy, the CM said: “If anyone creates ruckus to defame the Kanwar Yatra, then we have CCTV footage of all of them. After the Kanwar Yatra is over, their posters would be displayed in public.”

“Where there is enthusiasm, excitement, faith and devotion, some elements will constantly try to disturb that bonhomie and defame the devotion and faith…Unmask them, keep them away from you at all costs. Do not allow them to enter your circle. … approach the administration instead of taking the law into your hands,” added CM Yogi.

“Sayiyam banana chahiye.. Hum Kanwar Yatra jo leja rahe hain..Hum dusaron ki bhi pareshaniyon ko samjhen (Show restraint… We need to understand the problem of others),” he said while asking the Kanwariyas to be within the limit of law and order.