Fadnavis slams Agriculture Minister for playing rummy during Assembly; Opposition releases two new videos

MUMBAI: The Opposition has released another video of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, clearly showing him playing online Junglee Rummy, and renewed their demand for his resignation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that Manikrao Kokate had made a mistake and dismissed the minister’s clarification.

“When a serious discussion was ongoing in the State Assembly, it is unacceptable that the minister was caught playing Junglee Rummy. We have to acknowledge that Kokate has done wrong. Ministers or MLAs should be seen reading papers and documents in the House. A minister playing online rummy during a session is not acceptable to us, and his clarification is also not convincing,” Fadnavis said.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad, who posted the two videos of Agriculture Minister and NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate, asked, “What more proof does the minister need before stepping down?”

Awhad added that while serious discussions were underway during Question Hour in the State Assembly, the Agriculture Minister was busy playing online Junglee Rummy.

When the first video emerged, Kokate had defended himself by claiming he was checking the news and that a rummy advertisement had popped up accidentally. “I was trying to skip the advertisement,” the minister claimed.

In response to this explanation, MLA Jitendra Awhad posted two more videos, asserting that they clearly showed the minister playing the game by sliding and placing the cards.

“After the first video surfaced, Kokate claimed he was not playing rummy but merely watching an advertisement. Now, I am presenting two more videos, watch them carefully.

You can clearly see which card moved, where, and how. The minister is visibly sliding online cards with his fingers. How much more evidence is needed? If he wants more, I am ready to provide it. The minister has turned Maharashtra into a game of gambling. This is truly unfortunate,” Awhad alleged.