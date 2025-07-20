Maharashtra Minister caught playing rummy during Assembly session, Opposition demands resignation

MUMBAI: In Maharashtra, eight farmers are ending their lives by suicide each day, while State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was caught playing online Junglee Rummy during the recently concluded Maharashtra State Assembly’s monsoon session.

NCP (SP) MLA and newly appointed NCP (SP) organizational secretary Rohit Pawar posted a video of Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate seemingly engrossed in the online game.

Pawar alleged that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which currently cannot act without consulting its “big boss” BJP, is showing poor governance, with Kokate caught on camera playing rummy.

He said it was unfortunate that while 767 farmers have died by suicide in the last three months in Maharashtra, the minister is busy gambling.