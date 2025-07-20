Maharashtra Minister caught playing rummy during Assembly session, Opposition demands resignation

MUMBAI: In Maharashtra, eight farmers are ending their lives by suicide each day, while State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was caught playing online Junglee Rummy during the recently concluded Maharashtra State Assembly’s monsoon session.
NCP (SP) MLA and newly appointed NCP (SP) organizational secretary Rohit Pawar posted a video of Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate seemingly engrossed in the online game.
Pawar alleged that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which currently cannot act without consulting its “big boss” BJP, is showing poor governance, with Kokate caught on camera playing rummy.
He said it was unfortunate that while 767 farmers have died by suicide in the last three months in Maharashtra, the minister is busy gambling.
“The Agriculture Minister playing online Junglee Rummy shows that this government and its ministers lack direction and vision. Several issues concerning farmers, such as crop loans, loan waivers, compensation for damaged crops, etc. remain unresolved, and those in power are ignoring them. When will this government and its ministers finally listen to the farmers?” asked Rohit Pawar.
Reacting to the allegations, Kokate denied playing Junglee Rummy. “When the House was adjourned, I was watching YouTube news channels to stay updated with current affairs.
An advertisement for the rummy app popped up, and I was trying to skip it. Someone recorded a partial video of that moment, and now the opposition is trying to turn a non-issue into a controversy,” the Agriculture Minister clarified.
Meanwhile, members of the social organization ‘Chhawa’ also demanded the resignation of Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, stating that a minister who is not serious about farmers’ issues has no right to remain in office.
Members of ‘Chhawa’ barged into a meeting of NCP State President Sunil Tatkare in Latur and demanded Kokate’s resignation. A video of the organization went viral on social media, showing them entering the office of NCP Youth President Suraj Chavan and assaulting him while demanding the minister’s resignation.