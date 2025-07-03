'System is killing them': Rahul slams Modi govt over rising farmer suicides in Maharashtra

He said that with soaring costs of seeds, fertilizers, and diesel, farmers are being pushed deeper into debt, yet the government has failed to act meaningfully. “There is no guarantee of MSP, and when farmers ask for a loan waiver, they’re simply ignored,” Gandhi said.

He alleged, the government shows generosity toward big industrialists. “Those with thousands of crores in debt see their loans waived without hesitation. Just look at today’s news, Anil Ambani’s Rs 48,000 crore SBI fraud.”

Gandhi reminded the public of Prime Minister Modi’s past promise to double farmers' incomes, stating, “Instead of seeing their income double, farmers are seeing their lives cut in half. This system is killing them, silently and steadily, while Modi ji continues with his PR spectacle.”

The political row intensified as Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, revealed that of the 767 suicides reported, 200 cases were deemed ineligible for compensation, while investigations remain pending in 194 cases.

The opposition staged two walkouts over the issue, also raising concerns about unpaid dues to soybean farmers.

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya accused him of hypocrisy. He shared data on X claiming that 55,928 farmers had died by suicide during the 15-year tenure of the Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra.

“Counting the dead for politics is shameful, but sometimes necessary to expose double standards,” Malviya said. “Before pointing fingers, Rahul Gandhi should answer for the tragic legacy of his own party’s governance in Maharashtra.” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)