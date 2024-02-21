Why farming is more important than IT to India's economy and why MSP reforms shouldn't wait

As the farmers go on the warpath again, we looked in Part I of this series at how real their angst was.

The degree of distress that a typical farming household faces was outlined. The distress they face is caused by a low-level of earnings and high indebtedness. The farming community has opted for crop diversification, expanded the area under cultivation, improved yield and raised output. Despite all this, a farming family still struggles to earn a living that can provide a life of dignity. Nature too has not been on the farmer's side most of the times, resulting in uncertain yields, earnings, and output. Farming is an activity that does not require full-time people, which implies that there is an upper limit to growth in productivity.

In Part II, we discuss the long-term solution to the distress that now afflicts so many more, with at least 40 million people having gone back to farming post the pandemic. This requires that the farmers get a fair price for their effort, capital, and considering the uncertainty that they constantly deal with.

Our current pricing policy and the MSP mechanism are based on premises that do not recognise the reality that the farming community faces. As a first step, this article establishes the fact that the CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices) estimates forming the basis for each crop's MSP are biased against the farming community. The minimum support prices neither compensate for increases in cost of cultivation nor for general price inflation. Consequently, they do not provide for improving the farmer's standard of living.

The article then goes on to argue the need for revamping the current MSP system, providing legal guarantee and raising the level of public investment in farming in mission mode.

Let us dive in:

Our current pricing policy: Right goals with an inappropriate structure

The government’s price policy for agricultural commodities is expected “to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce with a view to encouraging higher investment and production and to safeguard the interests of consumers by making available supplies at reasonable prices with a low cost of intermediation.”

A pricing policy is considered to be remunerative if the price increases, combined with increases in yield and output:

Compensates the agriculture households for inflation—general price inflation and increases in cost of cultivation Helps them maintain their relative (to rest of the economy) standards of living, i.e., results in a real increase in earnings. Provides fair compensation to an average farmer for his or her effort, investment, and uncertainty that they experience.

Let us now assess if the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism, based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), is effective in ensuring a remunerative price to farmers. MSP is expected to become the floor market price and ensure that the farmers recover their cost of cultivation and earn a surplus.

Neither MSP nor Market Prices compensate the farming community for increases in cost of cultivation

The gap between prices received by farmers and the cost of cultivation is the main reason for farmers’ current plight.

Chart 7, an example from Kerala, suggests that the gap has not only been negative, but also been expanding at a rapid pace, particularly during the recent years. The gap in 2023 is 10x times that in 1999. Given what we know from Situation Assessment Surveys discussed earlier, it is extremely unlikely that the situation is qualitatively different in other states.