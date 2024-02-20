How real is our farmers' angst?

Do our farmers know more about their economic conditions than our policy analysts and public intellectuals? The latter would insist otherwise.

Take Bharat Ramaswami for instance. In his report to the XV Finance Commission, Ramaswami refers to a paper by Chand, Saxena and Rana to suggest that farming is a profitable activity.

“Chand, Saxena and Rana (2015) show that farm income was as much as 70% higher than the cost of all variable inputs (including hired labour) in 2011/12. While such profitability was exceptional because of the unusually high farm prices that year , the profitability ratio was in the range of 40 to 50% in the 1990s and mid-2000s,” he states.

Another popular narrative, supported by influential policy analysts and mass-media influencers,suggests that the farmers are rich people as they buy luxury cars.

This two-part series attempts to go beyond such simplistic narratives and examines the reality of farming conditions to identify a possible approach to farming policy – an approach that can help find a long-term solution.