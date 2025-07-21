Five faculty members named in FIR over Sharda University student’s suicide case

LUCKNOW: Based on the father's police complaint, five faculty members, including the dean and head of department of the dental school at Sharda University, Greater Noida, have been named in the FIR linked to the alleged suicide of a second-year BDS student on Friday evening.

The university administration has set up a committee to investigate the matter, with the victim’s project files emerging as a key focus in the ongoing probe into the suicide case.

The victim allegedly took the extreme step after facing days of taunts from faculty over an accusation of forging a signature.

Notably, the student died by hanging herself in her hostel room of the University.

In the suicide note, she has made serious allegations of harassment against two faculty members who were taken into custody and were suspended by the university administration.

According to the sources, the student was facing the charge of forging a professor's signature which left her visibly distressed. The student was reportedly told by the professors to “not show her face” in class again.

However, the victim had denied the allegation. The sources also said that following the scolding by the teacher, the student's father was called to campus on July 14.

Later, he told the police that during the meeting with the department head and professors, he had raised concerns about the harassment his daughter was being subjected to. He was assured by the HOD that there would be no such issues henceforth.

Still, the student reportedly told friends that although the HOD was cordial to her father, some professors remained hostile.