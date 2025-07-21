From Ravana to present-day IITians: All carry Kanwar of hope, devotion and gratitude
LUCKNOW: The roads are inundated not only with the heavy rainwater or the swelling rivers, but also with the sea of saffron -- palpable with Kanwariyas taking the pious Ganga Jal rushing to their destination to offer it to their ‘Isht’ (the presiding deity) Lord Shiva.
Transcending through the ages, when Ravana, believed to be the first Kanwariya, or Parashumram (one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu) or even Lord Ram himself, carried the sacred waters of the River Ganga in Kanwar to offer it to Lord Shiva to give him relief from the burning sensation of the poison he had consumed.
It is believed that he stopped the poison in his throat that emerged from the ‘Samudra Manthan’ (churning of the ocean by the Gods and Demons).
Present day, IITians, engineers, or even NSG commandos are carrying the legacy of Kanwar Yatra forward. This year, over six crore devotees are expected to join the Kanwar Yatra.
With the advent of the holy month of Shrawan, lakhs of devotees set out barefoot with Kanwars on their shoulders, heading toward Shiva temples with unwavering faith.
Each Kanwariya carries Gangajal, and a personal story of devotion, hope, and gratitude, proceeding to their destination to offer it to their 'Isht' Lord Shiva on the day of Shrawan Shivaratri on July 23.
Saket, 25, a pass out from IIT-Kanpur, is rushing towards barefoot to Barabanki carrying Kanwar on his shoulders to offer it to Lodheshwar Mahadev.
Saket is now working at an MNC in Gurugram and has availed leave to join the Kanwar Yatra. “I have been taking part in Kanwar Yatra for two years,” said Saket, sharing that he is a Shiva devotee. He is carrying the Ganga Jal from Haridwar.
Similarly, Ajay Kushwaha, a constable in the UP police, has rejoined the Kanwar Yatra this year after seven years. “I got ill and had taken the vow to join the Kanwar Yatra after recovery,” he said.
In the crowd of Kanwariyas, an NSG commando was also seen carrying the Kanwar but he desisted from sharing his details.
Some pray for healing, others for jobs, and some walk in fulfilment of past vows. An unflinching devotion to Lord Shiva fuels their faith. Sapna from Unnao had been battling with despair after her daughter was diagnosed with severe pneumonia. Doctors had said it was the last stage.
In desperation, she vowed to Lord Shiva that if her daughter recovered, she would carry a Kanwar. She went to Haridwar with her ailing daughter, family members, and a walker to carry the child. Since the commencement of the Yatra, her daughter hasn’t needed any medication.
“It’s been five days. She’s smiling, eating, and not in pain. Mahadev has heard our prayers,” said Sapna. Other Kanwariyas along the way have also stepped in to help care for the child.
Shweta from Ghaziabad brought Gangajal from Haridwar alongside her 1.5-year-old daughter. After four years of marriage and repeated medical consultations, she remained childless.
“When all doors seemed closed, I prayed to Mahadev,” she recalled. Soon after, she got pregnant. This yatra is indeed her way of fulfilling that promise.
“Now my daughter is healthy, and I’m walking with her to thank Bhole Nath,” she said.
Sumit, 15, from Ghazipur, is on his second Kanwar yatra. He is carrying Gangajal from Kashi to Chitara. While he seeks divine help to pass his Class 12 exams, his larger hope is to spark a change in his village. “There’s no educational culture in our village. No one studies. No one gets job. I’m praying to Lord Shiva to bring that change,” said Vineet.
Similarly, Pradeep Maurya, 25, from Jaunpur, is walking 120 km with his Kanwar. Years ago, he frequently fainted without reason. Doctors couldn't help with the issue.
"After I joined Kanwar Yatra, things changed. Now I am healthy. This is my fourth consecutive Yatra,” he shared.
Babli, from the Bhopura border in Delhi, walks with her 8-year-old grandson. She hopes Lord Shiva will help her family repay Rs 7-8 lakh in debt incurred during her sons’ weddings. Her yatra began on July 13 in Haridwar. She would reach Delhi by July 22.
Each step in the Kanwar Yatra is a step in faith—a prayer, a vow, or a quiet hope carried across hundreds of miles towards Lord Shiva.