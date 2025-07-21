From Ravana to present-day IITians: All carry Kanwar of hope, devotion and gratitude

With the advent of the holy month of Shrawan, lakhs of devotees set out barefoot with Kanwars on their shoulders, heading toward Shiva temples with unwavering faith.

Each Kanwariya carries Gangajal, and a personal story of devotion, hope, and gratitude, proceeding to their destination to offer it to their 'Isht' Lord Shiva on the day of Shrawan Shivaratri on July 23.

Saket, 25, a pass out from IIT-Kanpur, is rushing towards barefoot to Barabanki carrying Kanwar on his shoulders to offer it to Lodheshwar Mahadev.

Saket is now working at an MNC in Gurugram and has availed leave to join the Kanwar Yatra. “I have been taking part in Kanwar Yatra for two years,” said Saket, sharing that he is a Shiva devotee. He is carrying the Ganga Jal from Haridwar.

Similarly, Ajay Kushwaha, a constable in the UP police, has rejoined the Kanwar Yatra this year after seven years. “I got ill and had taken the vow to join the Kanwar Yatra after recovery,” he said.

In the crowd of Kanwariyas, an NSG commando was also seen carrying the Kanwar but he desisted from sharing his details.

Some pray for healing, others for jobs, and some walk in fulfilment of past vows. An unflinching devotion to Lord Shiva fuels their faith. Sapna from Unnao had been battling with despair after her daughter was diagnosed with severe pneumonia. Doctors had said it was the last stage.

In desperation, she vowed to Lord Shiva that if her daughter recovered, she would carry a Kanwar. She went to Haridwar with her ailing daughter, family members, and a walker to carry the child. Since the commencement of the Yatra, her daughter hasn’t needed any medication.

“It’s been five days. She’s smiling, eating, and not in pain. Mahadev has heard our prayers,” said Sapna. Other Kanwariyas along the way have also stepped in to help care for the child.