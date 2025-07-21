Gujarat: BJP MP Devusinh draws the ire of Brahmin community for calling rituals ‘misguided’; Congress joins chorus

AHMEDABAD: A viral video of Gujarat BJP MP Devusinh Chauhan’s controversial remarks on religious rituals has ignited a political and social storm in Gujarat. The Kheda MP’s speech drew sharp criticism from Brahmin Community leaders and the Congress, accusing him of undermining Sanatan Dharma and hurting religious sentiments.

Facing backlash, Chauhan was later forced to issue a clarification in a video message.

A political firestorm has erupted in Gujarat On Monday, after a video of Kheda BJP MP Devusinh Chauhan’s speech during a religious function at kheda district’s Bareja ,surfaced online. In the video, Chauhan claimed “I realize that whether it is about the Gita or the Vedas... by talking about knowledge, devotion and karma……takes us somewhere in the other direction of "karmkand" or somewhere in another direction...." a remark that drew sharp condemnation across religious and political lines.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, was slammed as disrespectful to Sanatan Dharma, and Brahmin Community with many alleging that Chauhan had targeted the Brahmin community and reduced sacred texts to superstition.

The Brahm Samaj was quick to react, expressing anger and accusing Chauhan of insulting the core tenets of Hindu faith.

Congress didn’t miss a beat, with its leaders launching a scathing attack on the BJP. Party spokesperson and Brahmin Community leader Hemang Rarval accused Chauhan of hypocrisy, stating, “He got elected in the name of Sanatan Dharma but now calls Vedas and rituals misguided. Hindus voted for him he owes them an explanation.”

Raval further emphasized that even Brahmin Community followers perform rituals like tarpan and puja, demanding that Chauhan acknowledge them as part of the broader Sanatan tradition. “He’s silencing voices that defend Sanatan Dharma,” Raval alleged.