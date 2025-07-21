Huge cache of explosives recovered in joint security operation on Jharkhand district borders

RANCHI: In a significant achievement, the security forces have recovered a huge cache of explosives during a joint search operation being done on the borders of Toklo police station of West Singhbhum and Kuchai police station of Saraikela-Kharsawan districts of Jharkhand on Sunday evening.

According to police, the search operation was being conducted on the basis of a tip-off received by the police department that huge cache of ammunitions has been hidden in the jungles to target the security forces.

According to the police, a joint team of Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguar and 60th Battalion of CRPF was formed and a search operation was launched in the region.

“The team recovered 14 IEDs from the forested hilly area, each of them weighing nearly 2 kgs. Apart from this, handmade grenades, ammonium nitrate powder, firecracker powder and steel containers have also been recovered,” stated an official communique from the state police headquarters.