If Nitish govt can't check crime, he should hand over responsibility to son Nishant: Ex-CM Rabri Devi

PATNA: A day after Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha requested Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to transfer the JD(U) leadership to his son Nishant Kumar, the leader of Opposition in the Bihar legislative council and former chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday made a similar demand.

Talking to the media in the assembly premises on the first day of the Monsoon session of the state legislature, Rabri expressed her strong displeasure over rising incidents of crime across the state and said if Nitish was finding himself unable to run the government, he should hand over the responsibility to his son for the sake of the people.

“The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has not been able to check crime. Law and order machinery has completely collapsed in the state. Since Nitish is also holding the home portfolio and he is not willing to resign from the post, he should at least hand over the responsibility to his son, who is young and will own the responsibility,” she told the media.

The law and order situation in the state rocked the state assembly on the first day of the Monsoon session, which is the last session being held under the NDA government as assembly elections are due in October-November this year. The supplementary budget will be passed during the session, which will continue till Friday.

On Sunday, former Union minister and RLM chief Kushwaha requested Nitish to hand over the JD(U) leadership to Nishant, who so far has not given a clear indication that he intends to join active politics. On his birthday on Sunday, Nishant refrained from making any comment on joining politics and said that he hoped that his father would become CM again.

Nitish Kumar was handed the reins of the JD (U) for the second time after Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh stepped down at the party's national executive, held in New Delhi on December 29, 2023.

Kushwaha, who has a long love-hate relationship with Nitish, urged him to hand over the JD(U)’s leadership to Nishant on his 44th birthday on Sunday. In his post on ‘X’, he also cautioned Nitish that the JD(U) would suffer irreparable damage if he did not take a decision on the party leadership on time.