BENGALURU: After the Axiom-4 mission, the next space mission that all space scientists and enthusiasts are waiting for is NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), which will be launched on July 30.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 21, announced that the satellite developed in coordination with NASA, is scheduled for launch at 5.40pm from Sriharikota on July 30.

The ISRO’s GSLV-F16 will launch the NISAR satellite into the 743kms sun- synchronous orbit at an inclination of 98.4 degrees.

This is India’s first satellite that will observe the Earth with a dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar. Weighing 2,392 kg, the unique satellite will use NASA’s 12m unflurable mesh reflector antenna.