Jharkhand to launch India’s first mining tourism project in tie-up with CCL

RANCHI: In a first of its kind initiative, Jharkhand government is all set to launch mining tourism project intended to boost employment opportunities in the state. The Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in this regard.

The initiative was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who recently had seen ancient mining techniques and Neolithic era remains at the Gava Museum during his visit to Barcelona.

Notably, Jharkhand has been famous for its mines of coal, iron ore and other minerals. Now the government plans to bring the heritage of these mines and the mining process to the common people through tourism, so that theme-based and sustainable tourism can be promoted in the state.

Under the mining tourism project, tourists will get a chance to experience coal mines, mining processes, equipment and historical features related to mining first-hand.

State Tourism Minister, Sudivya Kumar said that as of now, Jharkhand had been known as a mining state only, but now it is open for mining tourism as well.

“We have taken the first step towards mining tourism in the state in collaboration with CCL and the mining area has been opened for tourists, common people and educational groups,” said the minister.