Jharkhand to launch India’s first mining tourism project in tie-up with CCL

RANCHI: In a first of its kind initiative, Jharkhand government is all set to launch mining tourism project intended to boost employment opportunities in the state. The Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation (JTDC) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in this regard.
The initiative was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who recently had seen ancient mining techniques and Neolithic era remains at the Gava Museum during his visit to Barcelona.
Notably, Jharkhand has been famous for its mines of coal, iron ore and other minerals. Now the government plans to bring the heritage of these mines and the mining process to the common people through tourism, so that theme-based and sustainable tourism can be promoted in the state.
Under the mining tourism project, tourists will get a chance to experience coal mines, mining processes, equipment and historical features related to mining first-hand.
State Tourism Minister, Sudivya Kumar said that as of now, Jharkhand had been known as a mining state only, but now it is open for mining tourism as well.
“We have taken the first step towards mining tourism in the state in collaboration with CCL and the mining area has been opened for tourists, common people and educational groups,” said the minister.
According to officials, it will probably be India’s first-ever mining tourism initiative, a visionary project that seeks to transform Jharkhand’s rich mining heritage into a compelling tourism experience. The MoU has been signed for a period of five years, they said.
“Primary objective of this initiative is to promote mining tourism in the state, under which, an open cast mine will be opened for tourism for the first time in the country,” said an official requesting anonymity. In the initial phase, North Urimari Mines in Ramgarh district will be developed as a tourist destination. Under this project, JTDC will book small groups of 10 to 20 tourists, while CCL will ensure logistics, security and guides, he added.
Officials informed that the tourists will get an opportunity to closely observe the mining process in a safe manner in the mining area. This will give them an experience of mining technology, environmental management and understanding the work life of miners, they said.
In addition to that, nearby natural attractions like Palani Falls, Patratu Valley and Tiru Falls will also be included in this tourism circuit, so that a holistic tourism experience can be developed.
The official further informed that the government plans to develop three special mining tourism circuits in the state, which include Eco-Mining Circuit-1, Eco-Mining Circuit-2 and a religious circuit. Through these circuits, tourism will not only be promoted, but it will also strengthen local employment, economic activities and cultural identity of the state.
According to the plan of the Tourism Department, there are many such coal mine areas in Jharkhand which are now closed; JTDC will work towards developing such sites from tourism point of view.
“Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also constantly trying to promote tourism in the state. This initiative is expected to give Jharkhand a new tourism identity,” said the official.