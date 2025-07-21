Madhya Pradesh bags Rs 11,119 crore investment from CM Mohan Yadav’s UAE-Spain tour

BHOPAL: The week-long tour by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to the United Arab Emirates and Spain recently, has opened enormous opportunities for the central Indian state across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, tourism, films, textiles, sports, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Not only have investment proposals worth over Rs 11,000 crores come Madhya Pradesh’s way, but multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) too have been inked with a long-term vision.

On July 16, an MoU was signed with the Spanish Film Commission to promote film co-production that would creatively and commercially benefit both MP and Spain. The pact will encourage Spanish film-makers to explore shooting locations in the scenic MP.

While showcasing the state’s scenic and versatile locations along with the state’s proactive film policies, making it an ideal destination for international productions, the MP CM invited Spanish filmmakers to conduct location scouting visits to the state.

The discussions also covered potential alignment between the film policies of India and Spain, and ways to simplify the co-production process. Both sides explored the possibility of organizing joint film festivals, workshops, and cultural events to deepen bilateral cultural exchange. He also emphasised the need for collaboration in skill development and technical training in areas such as post-production, VFX, and scriptwriting. Discussions also included launching short-term courses and exchange programs in partnership with leading Spanish film institutions.