Monsoon session: Several Congress MPs give notices to discuss Pahalgam attack, Op Sindoor

In his notice, he urged the Chairman to suspended all business of the day as well as the Question Hour to discuss the concerns regarding the attack in Pahalgam and India's response through Operation Sindoor.

Another Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has given an adjournment notice under Rule 267.

She sought to discuss the "grave lapses" in internal security that led to the terror attack, resulting in tragic loss of innocent lives, cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan; and to deliberate on the foreign policy actions of the government following the ceasefire with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

"The matter becomes even more serious in light of former US President Donald Trump's repeated public statements, made 24 times so far, most recently on July 19, claiming that he personally mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and used trade leverage to end hostilities," she said in the notice.

"Such assertions, if true, would violate the provisions of the Shimla Agreement, which prohibits third-party mediation on India-Pakistan matters. The people of India deserve to know whether the Shimla agreement remains in place or not," she said.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, filed an adjournment notice, demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.